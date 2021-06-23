Hilarious fan video reveals the problem with the ComBadges of Star Trek
Star Trek may be unbelievable for all the wrong reasons. Star Trek has given young people a vision of the future to strive for. They’ve given young minds the inspiration needed to enter science fields and given millions upon millions of people worldwide entertainment to evoke the mind and soothe the soul. They’ve done incredible things as a franchise, like making us believe in the impossible and predicting scientific trends. They also made us believe ComBadges was a good idea.redshirtsalwaysdie.com