What to expect at BrewCo. Coffeehouse & Dilly Deli

While out in El Dorado, I wanted to swing by at least one coffee shop. Not because I’m an avid coffee drinker (which I’m not) but simply because I’m always curious to see what different shops around the state look like. The ambience, energy and vibes of every coffee shop are different and being able to see each one is a fun part of this blog’s journey. I was given a recommendation to swing by BrewCo. Coffeehouse & Dilly Deli and that’s exactly what I did.