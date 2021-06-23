Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

The Truth About Tim McDiarmid From Chopped: Alton's Maniacal Baskets

By Ralph Schwartz
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raised on a 100-acre farm in Canada and then stress-tested in the restaurants of New York City, Tim McDiarmid finally settled in San Antonio, Texas to open a catering company (via Society Texas). For a decade now, McDiarmid's Tim the Girl Catering has been feeding guests at weddings, special events, and corporate functions in San Antonio. McDiarmid also opened The Good Kind cafe in 2017, which offers healthy, sustainable, and often locally sourced comfort food, per the cafe's website. She also runs an event space in San Antonio called Ivy Hall.

www.mashed.com
Community Policy
Mashed

Mashed

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Alton, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
City
Italy, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alton Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#New York City#Cooking#Food Drink#The Girl Catering#The Good Kind Cafe#Food Network#Society Texas#Dish N Dames#The San Antonio Current
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Martha Stewart Says These 5 Toppings Make The Perfect Hot Dog

Hot dogs are a classic American food no matter if you enjoy them from stands year round or you love to grill them up during the summer months. Even if you aren't a huge fan of hot dogs, you've likely heard about the warring differences between a New York style hot dog and a Chicago hot dog. Though the base can vary slightly between a grilled frank and a grilled sausage, it really all comes down to an argument over the toppings.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

TikTok Is Loving This Bartender's Low Calorie Cocktail Tip

Is a low-calorie cocktail an oxymoron, the way that cheerful pessimists and open secrets and definite maybes are? Not according to TikTok handle and self-described bartender since 2010 @michellebellexo who recently posted a hack that has the social media platform writing her gratitude letters. The bartender-TikTok sensation, who will also teach you how to make a PB&J shot should you so desire — or a (probably not low-calorie) apple pie moonshine cocktail — has the perfect solution for cocktail cravers who want to watch their calorie intake.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Nigella Lawson Is Obsessed With This Ice Cream Cookbook

When Nigella Lawson recommends a new cookbook, collectors make room on their shelves. The latest feature on the Cookbook Corner section of her website is "Gelupo Gelato," a book of Italian ice cream recipes by Jacob Kenedy, who runs a London gelateria by the same name. Preview his book with Lawson's review, posted on her website, and a sneak-peek recipe she also posted for muscovado sugar gelato, which she likens to "sticky toffee pudding in ice cream form."
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Only 15% Of People Consider This Treat Their Favorite Summer Food

When summer rolls around, there are certain foods everyone just can't wait to enjoy. The long days make for perfect opportunities for grilling and dining outdoors while the blazing temperatures make cool, refreshing foods all the more tempting. Though some foods readily come to mind like hot dogs, hamburgers, cool melons, and scoops of ice cream, not all of them rank as highly for individuals as their favorite.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Robert Irvine Just Teamed Up With Boston Market To Create 2 New Dishes

For centuries, food has been seen as something that is communal. According to The Atlantic, eating together is something "quintessential" that is part of the human experience. Traditions of how food brings people together can be traced to the women of Mesopotamia (and even further back) and have continued to evolve ever since. A National Geographic report relates how food has always meant more than just plain survival; it was a time where people could share their blessings with their friends and loved ones as they gathered around the hearth.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Popular Klondike Bar Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

What would you do for a Klondike Bar? It's the age-old question. But as long as you have a local grocery store with a relatively robust frozen section, you won't have to do anything too drastic to get your hands on a box of these celebrated ice cream sandwiches. Klondike Bars are unlike a lot of other ice cream novelties out there because they're basically just blocks of ice cream that are covered in a crunchy layer of chocolate. There's no cookie to contend with: just that cold, creamy ice cream and an extra layer of sweetness from the chocolate outside.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Fast-Food Restaurants May Start Selling More Dark Meat

Fast-food eateries do a remarkable job of ensuring that you get to treat yourself to all kinds of cravings: Maybe you need to feast on fried chicken, or perhaps you'd like nothing better than a greasy burger. Either way, many fast-food outlets have you covered. However, according to Business Insider, fast-food brands are currently experiencing a problem. While chicken remains a hot favorite, they've realized that meat costs are rising like never before.
WorldPosted by
Mashed

This Kitchen Mishap Caused Princess Diana To Call The Fire Department

Princess Diana had specific food preferences that she usually stuck to. As Hello! Magazine relates, she preferred to include fruits and muesli in her diet as a part of her breakfast routine on a regular basis. She eventually introduced eggs in her diet, and did not stop herself from experimenting a little bit whenever she was in the mood for something different. She was also a big fan of bell peppers and didn't say no to a bit of cheese. Most of us can identify with that one, right?
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Seasonal Ingredient That Carla Hall Wishes Cooking Show Competitors Would Stop Using

Many fans of cooking shows absolutely love watching the competitors whip up impressive dishes, from delectable appetizers to show-stopping cakes and pastries. Consequently, it's no surprise that there are many shows that are themed around certain times of the year, particularly related to baking. Plus, who doesn't want a bit of inspiration for what you're going to whip up for your next holiday party? However, not all seasonal ingredients are created equal, according to chef Carla Hall, who fans may recognize from her role as a judge on various Food Network seasonal baking competitions. When it comes to seasonal flavors, Hall has had about enough of dishes with pumpkin and eggnog in particular, for the fall and holiday seasons (via Insider).
Salisbury, NCPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Cheerwine

The drink known as Cheerwine is a bit of a contradiction. It's somehow mega-famous — it has its own festival and fan club, says Southern Living – and it's almost totally under the radar at the same time, depending on what region of the United States we're talking about. If you're from the Southeast, you undoubtedly know and probably love the stuff. If you call anywhere else home, however, you might have only a passing familiarity with this beverage, or maybe you've never even heard of it.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why Garum Could Be The Next Instagram Foodie Trend

When you need to add an umami blast to your food, you can't go wrong with a splash of garum. According to Gourmet Traveller, this sauce dates back to ancient Rome when artisans placed the fresh entrails of fish into vats and the occasional herb to ferment into a pungent, concentrated sauce. While the world lacked this sauce for years, a rising generation of chefs have rediscovered garum and have started to incorporate the sauce into dishes to add a punchy hit of fish flavor. Thanks to a dynamic Danish restaurant, you might end up finding garum at your local grocer instead of an exclusive ingredient at the finest restaurants.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Wolfgang Puck Reveals Biggest Inspiration For Becoming A Chef - Exclusive

Many chefs are drawn to their chosen field through a spark of inspiration. Whether it is investing time in preserving their culture, a love of their family traditions, or something else, many chefs consider food and cooking an integral part of their lives. That's why, during an exclusive interview with Mashed, ahead of the new Disney+ documentary "Wolfgang," we asked the legendary Wolfgang Puck what really drives his work.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Rosé Fans Are Demanding A New 'Pink Wine' Emoji

Love 'em or hate 'em, emojis are the miniature keyboard illustrations of everyday objects, animals, faces, foods and drinks, and universal symbols that have essentially become a language all their own. For many digital device users, they certainly come in handy when cheekily conveying emotions and activities via text message, or even crafting the perfect Instagram caption. As the age-old saying goes, "A picture is worth a thousand words." And luckily, there's a representative emoji for just about everything — a broken heart, a giraffe, a ferris wheel, a bagel with cream cheese. Heck, there's even one emoji per astrological sign. However, from an avid emoji user's standpoint, many believe there is still plenty of room for creativity and inclusivity.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Sparkling Water Brand Kristen Kish Swears By

Those that are already fans of sparkling water need no convincing that the deliciously bubbly drink is a good choice. But if you still haven't jumped on the carbonated water trend, then chef Kristen Kish might be able to change your mind with her reasons for loving the drink. While plenty of people simply like the guilt-free soda-like drink on its own, Kish explains that sparkling water is actually the perfect pair to many meals. She says it "has a purpose not only by itself but also to lend itself to food" (via Bravo).
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Biggest Problem With State Fair Food, According To Andrew Zimmern

Andrew Zimmern is a man who's made a career out of being the opposite of a fussy eater. After all, he shot to stardom with a show called "Bizarre Foods," and we've seen him chowing down on such foods as tree grubs, fermented shark meat, cane toads, and horse rectum. Is there anything this man won't eat? Why yes, oddly enough he shies away from a few relatively common foods: walnuts, oatmeal, and raw cookie dough.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Kitchen Ingredient Paula Deen Never Touches - Exclusive

If you ask Paula Deen, she'll proudly tell you she's not a certified chef. "I'm a cook. I've never been to school. I graduated from my grandmother Paula's kitchen," as she put it. But Deen is a culinary legend all the same, and she knows her way around a kitchen. The Southern cuisine connoisseur and TV personality can deep fry just about anything, turn Twinkies into a gourmet dessert, and uses more butter in her recipes than you can even imagine (via Paula Deen). Of course, if you've watched her shows, checked out her YouTube channel, or read her cookbooks, you know that Deen can and will cook with just about anything, from green tomatoes to alligators (yes, seriously).
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Aldi's Chocolate Banana Pie Bites Are Turning Heads

Aldi may get a lot of press for their low prices, but they also have a great aisle of shame of seasonal items and a solid selection of frozen foods. And that section has a new treat in stock. According to Aldi's website, these chocolate covered pie bites from Belmont retail at $4.49 for a box of 10 pieces. They come in three flavors: banana cream, key lime, and coconut cream. And already, fans can't get enough.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Burger King Is Testing A Hershey Pie Shake. Here's How To Try It

For many fast-food chains, it's the summer of the sandwich. Whataburger is celebrating the season's arrival with a Pico de Gallo Whatachick'n Sandwich. Shake Shack is also joining the fast food chicken sandwich war with a Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich. Sonic is getting in on the July holiday weekend release party, too, unveiling a Crave Burger with extra melty cheese and a sweet and tangy secret sauce.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Yes, PBR Really Just Released A 1,776-Pack Of Beer

While the United States' Semiquincentennial — yes, this is the preferred term for the nation's upcoming 250th anniversary, according to Boston's Channel 25 News — is still five years away, the Pabst Brewing Company is all ready to party. If you, too, are planning a truly epic Fourth of July bash, the kind to which you'll be inviting each and every one of your social media friends and followers, they've got just what you need: a 1,776-pack of beer that yes, actually does hold 1,776 cans of their signature Pabst Blue Ribbon beer, an amount equivalent to 74 cases or 296 6-packs. According to Forbes, this box o'beer is officially the world's largest (Guinness — the records book, not the rival beer brand — has yet to weigh in).
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

This Gross TikTok Hack Uses Garlic For The Most Bizarre Reason

We all know that garlic is a tasty ingredient that can be used to improve the flavor of just about anything. From meat and pasta to eggs and grilled portobello mushrooms, adding a sprinkle of garlic or a minced clove can enhance almost any dish. Garlic is also known to have many health benefits. According to Healthline, garlic has many medicinal properties, and could possibly help reduce cold and flu symptoms, boost the body's immune system, lower cholesterol, reduce blood pressure, and can even help you live longer. But is there a way to reap some of its health benefits without having to eat it at all? According to TikTok, there is.