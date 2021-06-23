The Truth About Tim McDiarmid From Chopped: Alton's Maniacal Baskets
Raised on a 100-acre farm in Canada and then stress-tested in the restaurants of New York City, Tim McDiarmid finally settled in San Antonio, Texas to open a catering company (via Society Texas). For a decade now, McDiarmid's Tim the Girl Catering has been feeding guests at weddings, special events, and corporate functions in San Antonio. McDiarmid also opened The Good Kind cafe in 2017, which offers healthy, sustainable, and often locally sourced comfort food, per the cafe's website. She also runs an event space in San Antonio called Ivy Hall.www.mashed.com