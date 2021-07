If this is true, then the 2021 team has to be better than the 2019 version. So let's compare. Below I will give a breakdown from coaching to position groups. Finally, I will give the winner of each category, whether it be the 2021 team or the 2019 version. Keep in mind as I walk through this process I will not look at how the 2019 season played out but rather what the thoughts were of each group going into the season.