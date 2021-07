There are just some transfer sagas that continue on for a long time. The Jadon Sancho to Manchester United saga is one of them. The Red Devils have been linked with the English winger for a long time now but a deal has failed to materialise yet. Last summer also, they had tried to bring him to Old Trafford, but Borussia Dortmund were believed to be looking for a transfer fee of around €120 million at that point of time.