Football is the ultimate team sport, but that isn’t to say that there aren’t players who play a massive role in a team having success. You needn’t look any further than the Dallas Cowboys of last season to see the impact that the loss of certain players can have. Mike McCarthy’s squad had to play a majority of their season without the likes of Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, and La’el Collins, plus they also were dealt several injuries to notable players like Leighton Vander Esch.