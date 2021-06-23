Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Could This New Invention Prevent Motion Sickness on Rides?

By Sara McOmber
allears.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s certainly a common occurrence — some rides can bring on headaches, nausea, and dizziness, even for the most experienced roller coaster riders! But Universal Parks and Resorts is working on a new invention to get rid of all motion sickness on rides. According to the Orlando Business Journal, the...

allears.net
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Sickness#Comcast Corporation#Invention#Biotechnology#Headaches#Resorts#Universal#Disney News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Biology
Related
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Universal Fixes Huge Attraction Complaint With Motion Sickness Restraint

If there is one complaint that many Universal attractions receive, it is that many can cause motion sickness. Many Universal attractions utilize the technology of screens to immerse Guests into attractions. Still, at times, those screens combined with movement can cause some pretty terrible motion sickness depending on the Guest. Examples of this are The Simpsons Ride, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and Transformers: The Ride 3D.
Video Gamestecheblog.com

First Person View Sonic the Hedgehog Mod May Cause Motion Sickness

Ever wonder what it would be like to view the world from Sonic the Hedgehog’s perspective? If so, you may reconsider after checking out this Sonic Generations mod by a programmer who goes by Skyth online. Not only do you get to experience his dizzying speed, but all of the flips, bounces, jumps and more at supersonic speeds, all of which may case motion sickness. The programmer notes that it’s best to Disable Boost Particles code in the 2D sections. Read more for two videos and additional information.
Travelallears.net

Disney World Dining Reservation System is Currently Down

UPDATE: The dining reservation system is now back up and running. Guests can make their reservation through the Disney website, the My Disney Experience app, or by calling (407) 939-3463. Disney World experiences technical difficulties from time to time. Rides have to be evacuated occasionally, sometimes My Disney Experience doesn’t...
TravelInside the Magic

Disney World Website Currently Experiencing Technical Difficulties

Walt Disney World’s website is currently experiencing technical difficulties. When I clicked on my current reservations through the My Disney Experience section on the website, and went to modify my Resort hotel reservation, this is what showed up (below). At this time we are unsure of what is causing the...
TravelInside the Magic

Wait Times Show Holiday Crowds Have Already Arrived at Disney World

As the world continues to fight the ongoing pandemic, and as we begin getting back to “normal”, families are eager to once again vacation at Walt Disney World. This weekend, specifically, families are excited to spend Fourth of July at the theme parks, especially with fireworks making their grand return!
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Disney postpones test cruise after crew's Covid tests

Walt Disney has delayed the test sailing of its first cruise after a number of crew members initially displayed positive COVID-19 test results, which later were determined to be negative. The ship was scheduled for a two-night sailing leaving Tuesday as part of Disney's plans to receive a conditional sailing...
San Antonio, TXstudyfinds.org

New invention finds a science-based way to cure the hiccups

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Hiccups can pop up when we least expect them and not all home remedies work for everyone. So if paper bags and holding our breath won’t work, does science have an answer? Researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio have come up with a new invention which may finally cure the hiccups in one simple step.
RelationshipsPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Brain Realizes Parade Could Be ‘The Last Ride’

Whenever I get the chance to involve my kids in the fun things this job entails, I try to do it. I used to drag Chase along to the occasional Kernels remote, or parade. But now that he's nearly 17, the days of him being interested in what his dad does are long gone. But I still had the girls. More specifically, Carly. She's always been curious about my job and the things I get to do. But I have a feeling those days are about to end too.
Lifestyleallears.net

Act Fast! Tower of Terror Ears are BACK in Disney World

We can always count on Tower of Terror for spooky vibes and exciting thrills. While we definitely don’t want to check into the hotel, we do love some of the merch it has to offer, like the creepy Christmas ornament and the freaky color changing mug. One of the most popular souvenirs has been the Tower of Terror Minnie Ears, but they’ve been sold out in Disney World for a while… until now!
LifestylePosted by
101.5 WPDH

Tallest & Fastest Roller Coaster in the World is Now Open

With the official start of summer just a few days away, and most COVID-19 restrictions being lifted now is the perfect time to plan a trip to one of my favorite theme parks. Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey is on top of my must-visits this summer and to hear that the world's tallest and fastest roller coaster is now open according to News 10, I can't wait.
Lifestyleallears.net

NEWS: runDisney In-Person Racing to RETURN to Disney World This Year!

We’ve been on the edge of our seats ever since Disney announced that there would be a BIG runDisney reveal coming today!. And, it looks like the wait is finally over for all your runners missing the in-person running events because FOUR race weekends are coming BACK to Disney World over the next year!
Bellingham, WAlakechelanmirror.com

Mastering motion sickness

Last month I traveled to Bellingham to help one of my sisters who needed hip replacement surgery. Most of the 4-hour drive was on an interstate highway. The final 20 miles weren't. Instead, the narrow road wound back and forth simultaneously as it rose and dipped. Roads like these always triggered my motion sickness. As a child in the back seat of our station wagon, I always managed to lose my lunch over a particularly twisty section of road between Aberdeen and Ocean Shores, Washington.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney World Brings Back Extra Magic Hours… Sort Of!

Disney is bringing back Extra Magic Hours, kind of… There will be early theme park entry and extended hours at the theme parks for select Guests at Walt Disney World beginning on the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. Here is what you need to know about this exciting new...
Travelallears.net

New ‘Coco’ Scene Coming to a Disney Parks Attraction!

The Disney parks have some amazing attractions and some that we’d consider a little underrated!. One of those attractions is Mickey’s PhilharMagic, a very cool 3D adventure that centers around the music of Disney — and Donald’s antics. This show is featured in Magic Kingdom, Disney California Adventure, and Disneyland Paris, and guess what? It’s getting a new scene!
Orlando, FLallears.net

A New Limited-Time Event Is Coming to Universal Studios!

Are you ready for the Olympics to kickoff later this summer?. Universal Orlando is already celebrating with some new park decor and food booths celebrating the host city (which is Tokyo this year), but now we’ve got a special event that’s all about the Olympics!. If you’ve ever wanted to...
New York City, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Ten Random Things Invented in New York

When you think of New York, I know most people think of New York City. The big city and bright lights, immigrants bringing their skills and ideas that would change the country. Some of those things were inventions that we still use today. Of course, we can't limit ourselves to just New York City, the entire Empire State has contributed inventions that changed history and some we still use today.
Beauty & FashionWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Scoring Continues on Bridge for Tomorrowland Pavement Update in Magic Kingdom

The pavement work is continuing to move along in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom as more of the previous “gear” pavement is replaced with a simple dark grey pavement. This section that was previously roped off into a square with caution signs blocking the front has now been opened up for guests to walk directly through, instead of around. Signs have also been relocated to the left and right of the bridge.
Carsfamilyhandyman.com

This DIY Car Maintenance Task Could Prevent a Serious Breakdown This Winter

Car batteries have a limited life. Don’t wait for yours to fail and leave you stranded. You can check the condition of the battery, starting and entire charging system with a computerized battery tester. One choice is the SOLAR BA9. Besides testing voltage, a computerized battery tester checks for internal resistance and conductance, giving you a good idea of the battery’s overall condition. Plus, the tester also checks the condition of your starter and alternator. Make sure you buy a battery tester that works on conventional lead acid batteries, as well as gel and absorbed glass mat (AGM) styles. That way you can use the same tester on your motorcycle and lawn and garden equipment. Don’t want to invest in a tester? Most auto parts stores will test yours for free. And just in case, review how to jumpstart your car battery. Buy this tester on Amazon now. Did you know you don’t need to go to the shop for these 100 car repairs?
Restaurantsallears.net

BREAKING NEWS: Citricos Will Reopen SOON With a NEW Look and Menu in Disney World!

Almost one year since Walt Disney World reopened after closing temporarily for the pandemic, there are still quite a few restaurants that have yet to reopen. Recently, we’ve seen popular spots like Maya Grill in Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort and Sebastian’s Bistro at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort reopen and now there’s another fan-favorite restaurant opening in the resorts!