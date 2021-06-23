Could This New Invention Prevent Motion Sickness on Rides?

Car batteries have a limited life. Don’t wait for yours to fail and leave you stranded. You can check the condition of the battery, starting and entire charging system with a computerized battery tester. One choice is the SOLAR BA9. Besides testing voltage, a computerized battery tester checks for internal resistance and conductance, giving you a good idea of the battery’s overall condition. Plus, the tester also checks the condition of your starter and alternator. Make sure you buy a battery tester that works on conventional lead acid batteries, as well as gel and absorbed glass mat (AGM) styles. That way you can use the same tester on your motorcycle and lawn and garden equipment. Don’t want to invest in a tester? Most auto parts stores will test yours for free. And just in case, review how to jumpstart your car battery. Buy this tester on Amazon now. Did you know you don’t need to go to the shop for these 100 car repairs?