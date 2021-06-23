Antonia Lofaso Reveals The Truth About Judging Cutthroat Kitchen - Exclusive
One thing that makes all those cooking competition shows so much fun is the thrill of never knowing exactly how far the chefs might be willing to go to impress the judges. Food Network's "Cutthroat Kitchen," which is literally premised on that very question, raises the tension further by encouraging its competitors to undermine one another via trash talk, bidding wars, and carefully plotted (albeit often quite silly) acts of sabotage. In that sense, "Cutthroat Kitchen" could be viewed as a kind of humorous cross between Food Network's "Chopped" and ABC's "Survivor."www.mashed.com