China became the first country in the world on Sunday to have administered 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines, informs Global Times. “This milestone shows that China is not only approaching comprehensive national immune protection, but also making a great contribution to the global fight against the pandemic,” said Feng Duojia, president of the China Vaccine Industry Association. “Achieve a vaccination rate of more than 80% [de la población] it is no longer a problem. What we need to figure out now is how to ensure an ideal immunity effect after full public vaccination, “he said.