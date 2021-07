Recruiting continues to roll on for Virginia Tech. The Hokies have 12 commits already in the fold, and they’ll continue to add players throughout the summer. Today’s article will be some quick notes about where I think Tech stands at each position. Recruiting is always a bit of an unknown in a regular year, but it could potentially get even crazier this summer thanks to coaching staffs everywhere going over a year without being able to evaluate players. Target lists could change on a week-to-week basis, so keep that in mind when you read articles like this one.