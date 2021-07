When it comes to essential wardrobe pieces, the jean jacket is right up there. The perfect piece for a date like April 25 (you know, "because it's not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket!"), a denim jacket has the power to finish an outfit or even make an outfit, all while keeping you warm. Finding that ideal jean jacket—one that looks effortless and somehow goes with everything—can be a challenge when you're presented with all the different cropped, oversized, and patterned varieties, but when in doubt I like to stick with a classic....and, of course, trust celebrities.