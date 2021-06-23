District-wide Tree Trimming Project Begins in Adams County

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a district-wide tree trimming project will begin work on U.S. 52 in Adams County between the village of Rome and the Scioto County Line starting June 21. Affected routes will be closed daily from 8 AM to 4 PM Mon-Fri, but will be open at all other times. Additional closure locations and detour information will be communicated as work progresses. Estimated completion will be this fall.