Adams County, OH

District-wide Tree Trimming Project Begins in Adams County

By Submitted News
informerpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a district-wide tree trimming project will begin work on U.S. 52 in Adams County between the village of Rome and the Scioto County Line starting June 21. Affected routes will be closed daily from 8 AM to 4 PM Mon-Fri, but will be open at all other times. Additional closure locations and detour information will be communicated as work progresses. Estimated completion will be this fall.

