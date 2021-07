A Watkins Glen man arrested Monday after allegedly striking a police officer that had responded to a disturbance on East Second Street in the village. When officers arrived on the scene, they were told Robert Martinelli had been yelling at and harassing residents and witnesses while threatening their lives. Police say Martinelli was agitated and under the influence of alcohol and as they attempted to calm him down, he intentionally struck one officer. Other responding officers were able to place Martinelli in custody and charged with harassment, obstruction of governmental administration, and felony tampering with a witness.