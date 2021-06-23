Been to Illinois Lately? You May Have $56 Mil. Waiting for You There

Calling all lottery players who may have been in Crestwood, Illinois this month... show us your hands. If you aren't familiar with the city, Crestwood is a town of about 11,000 located about thirty minutes from Chicago. From Eastern Iowa, it's about 4 and a half hours out. So why are lottery officials in Illinois so interested in Crestwood? If you traveled through Crestwood in June, you may have 56 million dollars waiting for you.