Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

The Utterly Moderate podcast: Race in America (w/guest Rodney Coates)

crossroadstoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this special Juneteenth 2021 episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast we are joined by Dr. Rodney Coates (Miami University of Ohio) to discuss the Juneteenth holiday, racial inequality in America, prospects for future progress toward equality, and much more!. You can subscribe to this podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google...

www.crossroadstoday.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Race#Juneteenth#Miami University Of Ohio#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
News Break
Society
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
AnimalsAtlas Obscura

Podcast: Ubatuba Whale(s)

Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, join us as we dig into the tales of not one but TWO whales along the southeastern coast of Brazil. One became a scientific marvel and the other? A local landmark.
Amazonarcadianews.com

Arcadia Podcast welcomes Sam Lowe

On our current episode of Arcadia Podcast, we welcomed award-winning journalist Sam Lowe. His name may look familiar, as Sam is our resident On the Lowe Road columnist, composing stories of his travels and interesting finds here in Arizona. Born and raised in North Dakota, Sam moved to the Southwest...
Amazoncrossroadstoday.com

Fri-Yay’s Question of the Day

This well known business officially opened for business 59 years ago today. What is it? Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: https://m.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday/. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. To reach the newsroom or...
TV & Videosrealitysteve.com

Podcast #241 – Interview with Comedian & YouTube “Bachelor/ette” Recapper Dave Neal

A very fun and informative podcast today with a first time guest, comedian and YouTuber Dave Neal. I’m sure you’ve seen Dave’s numerous videos on his YouTube channel where he recaps the show along with a ton of other stories in Bachelor Nation. He’s been insane recently producing up to 4 videos a day. This podcast came together after about a year of being aware of his videos, he did a recap of my appearance on Whit & Ry’s YouTube Channel about 10 days ago. I saw that Dave actually took the time to watch it, listen to what I said, and rather than form an opinion in one sentence, I appreciated him seeing what I was trying to say and wasn’t immediately out to condemn me. I’ve included that video breakdown below. We get into that, plus numerous other topics within Bachelor Nation including cancel culture, Chris Harrison, Rachael Kirkconnell, the toxic Bachelor fanbase, his stand up comedy career, and much, much more. Went a lot longer than I expected and we covered a lot of topics in this 90 minute interview. Really enjoyed this convo and Dave will absolutely be a future guest on the podcast. I will be going on his channel soon as well. Thanks again to Dave for coming on.
SocietyBuffalo News

Letter: Will utters misstatements on critical race theory topic

With his June 24 column, George Will abandons his usual rationality. As discussed in both right- and left-wing media, critical race theory (CRT) defies a single definition. Will seizes on one private school’s autocratic and illogical application of what it interpreted as CRT. His column implies the curriculum that school instituted is representative of the curricula being adopted in many other schools, sometime under the rubric of CRT, to accurately reflect the impact of slavery on the nation’s history.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Idris Elba offered wife ultimatum over rows

Idris Elba told his wife to “leave” if she didn’t like his outbursts of temper. The 48-year-old actor recalled feeling “stressed” in the early days of his romance with spouse Sabrina Dhowre – who he married in April 2019 after two years together – and when she questioned the angry explosions it caused, he suggested they end their relationship.
Entertainmentblcklst.com

Interview (Audio): Premise Podcast

An hour-long conversation with me. Last week, I had the pleasure of chatting with Jeniffer Thompson who along with her husband Chad oversee The Premise podcast. Check it out here. For 100s more interviews with screenwriters and filmmakers, go here.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Renee Zellweger and her new boyfriend ‘just clicked’

Renee Zellweger “just clicked” with new boyfriend Ant Anstead. The 52-year-old actress was reported last week to have struck up a romance with the 42-year-old presenter, and sources have now claimed the couple are a good fit together because they have so much “in common”. An insider told People magazine:...
Books & LiteratureTech Dirt

Content Moderation Case Study: Instagram Takes Down Instagram Account Of Book About Instagram (2020)

Summary: Three professors, Tama Leaver, Tim Highfield and Crystal Abidin, wrote a book about culture on Instagram and how it developed. The book, entitled Instagram: Visual Social Media Cultures, was released in February of 2020. Along with the book, the authors set up social media accounts to both promote the book and to continue the discussion about how Instagram culture has developed. Not surprisingly, one of the social media accounts they set up was on Instagram itself.
New York City, NYColumbia University

Critical Race Theory in the News

In case you haven't noticed, everyone seems to be talking about critical race theory. Here is just a glimpse of the media outlets that have featured Columbia Law School experts Kimberlé Crenshaw and Kendall Thomas talking about how conservative legislators are misunderstanding and misusing a body of writing and a method of research for legal scholars designed to question institutions and the harm of colorblind racism.
Michigan StateScarlet Nation

Wolverine TV Podcast: Chris Balas & Doug Skene Talk NIL, Michigan Football

--- • Talk about this article inside The Fort. • Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel. • Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine. • Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts. • Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42,...
Edna, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Edna Cowgirls bring home hardware from cheer camp

EDNA, Texas– A fulfilling weekend for the Edna girls. They had three days of fun, while collecting trophies. The Edna Cowgirls cheer team wrapped up cheer camp with some hardware. The Cowgirls placed first in the sideline competition as well as took first place in the camp routine. They came...
InternetTech Dirt

Content Moderation Case Study: Facebook Removes Image Of Two Men Kissing (2011)

Summary: In the spring of 2011, two men were on a first date at the John Snow pub in London. They were apparently thrown out of the pub after another patron at the bar complained that the two men were kissing each other in the corner. The story of being thrown out of the pub for kissing began to go viral on social media, followed by a plan for a protest at the pub in question. In a sign of support for the protest, many people on social media posted images of two men kissing each other as well.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Ne-Yo introduces baby girl

Ne-Yo has promised to be there for his baby daughter “now and forever”. The ‘So Sick’ hitmaker and his wife Crystal welcomed Isabella Rose into the world on Friday (25.06.21) and the 41-year-old star – who has 10-year-old Madilyn and nine-year-old Mason Evan from a previous relationship and Shaffer Jr., five, and Roman, three, with his wife – has treated fans to a glimpse at his “little princess”.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Megan Thee Stallion is a girl’s girl

Megan Thee Stallion is proud to be a “girl’s girl”. The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ hitmaker wants to set a good example of how women can support one another because she doesn’t like the idea that fellow female chart stars are all “competitive and catty”. She said: “It is important for...