On June 16, the Darlington High School Athletics Department held its Annual Golf Tournament at the Darlington Country Club. This tournament is dedicated to supporting the school’s Athletics Department and all of Darlington High’s teams. Although the school was not able to host the tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic, Athletics Director Michael Jordan was excited for it to resume, saying, “Keeping everyone safe is our biggest priority.” Before the pandemic, the Falcons’ annual fundraiser would have 18 to even 30 teams participating and he hopes now with restrictions easing, the number of participants can soon increase. Jordan said, “Now we have teams able to play but it has been limited.” A total of 10 teams teed off at 9 last Wednesday morning and played to noon. Be sure to enjoy the local fundraiser opportunities and show support for our local businesses.