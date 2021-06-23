Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Loki: TVA Agents Are Variants, "Reset" Sentence Explained

epicstream.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Warning! This article may contain spoilers for Loki. Read at your own risk!. Loki Episode 3, Lamentis, took us to a different environment as we were taken to a place other than the cubicles of the Time Variance Authority in the canon series.

epicstream.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tva#Loki Episode 3#Tva#The Time Keepers#Roxxcart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
Related
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Loki’ Mid-Season Trailer: Loki & Sylvie Return To The Tva

By now you know the drill with “Loki” and its most recent reveals, there’s a Lady Loki (Sophia Dimartino) Variant, who goes by Sylvie, and Loki and she are both bisexual. Read More: ‘Loki’:. Marvel’s Mischief-Maker Reckons With His Glorious Purpose In The Tva Afterlife. [Review]. “I remember [director] Kate...
TV SeriesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Marvel’s ‘Loki,’ explained: An episode-by-episode guide

The god of mischief takes off on a mysterious time adventure in “Loki,” the third Disney+ original series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the six-episode series, from director Kate Herron and head writer Michael Waldron, picks up on a loose end created by the Avengers during their quest to save the universe in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). The film saw the heroes accidentally provide the captured Loki a magical means of escape during a visit to their past.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Episode 3 Makes a Big Reveal About the TVA

The third episode of Marvel Studios' Loki debuted on Disney+ on Wednesday, and the installment definitely left fans with a lot to take in. While the episode veered from a lot of the main storyline of the season — with most of the episode taking place outside of the Time Variance Authority — there still were some meaningful twists and turns across the episode. That was especially the case for one aspect of the TVA itself, which completely changes the way viewers are going to look at the group. Major spoilers for Episode 3 of Loki, "Lamentis", below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

What's Really Going on With the TVA in 'Loki'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Loki. Three episodes into Loki and it already appears that everything we've learned so far is a lie. In Episode 1, we were taught that the Time Variance Authority (TVA) was full of good guys, created by the Time-Keepers to keep the Sacred Timeline safe. We saw that magic didn't work at the TVA, which existed outside of time and space. As Loki (Tom Hiddleston) saw it, the TVA could be the most powerful place in the universe.
TV SeriesInverse

Loki just solved a huge time-travel mystery about the TVA

Loki Episode 3 does a lot to clear up some of the mystery surrounding the Time Variance Authority. After weeks of fans speculating about the origins of the TVA’s agents, the latest chapter of the Disney+ series finally confirmed that the organization’s “employees” are all, in fact, captured time variants who have had their pre-TVA memories wiped. It’s a fascinating revelation and one that could make a major impact in the future.
TV SeriesGamespot

New Loki Episode Explains Where TVA Agents Really Come From

The Time Variance Authority, more commonly known to as the TVA, is in charge of making sure people stay in their lane and don't create multiple universes with their decisions. However, during Episode 3, Sylvie revealed to Loki where the TVA agents really come from, and it's a bit of a trip.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Loki: Is Sylvie Really a Loki Variant?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Warning! This article may contain spoilers for Loki. Read at your own risk!. The first time we get to see her, she was full on feisty and mysterious but in Episode 3 of Loki, Lamentis, we get to know Sylvie more as she and Loki ventures out into an apocalyptic event with no way out. Her persona creates much a confusion as to who she really is and whether she is really a Loki Variant considering that her set of skills and abilities are much different than that of Loki’s.
TV SeriesPosted by
Cars 108

Did ‘Loki’s TVA Erase The Netflix Marvel Shows From Existence?

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, every single hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe banded together to defeat Thanos and save reality — with a few very notable exceptions. Despite the fact that their series had been sold with the tagline “#ItsAllConnected,” no one from any of Marvel’s Netflix series, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and the rest of the Defenders, appeared in that final battle. Neither did anyone from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and the first episode of Loki, even refers to Agent Coulson — who “died” in The Avengers then headlined that show — but doesn’t mention the fact that he’s (sort of) still alive out there somewhere in Marvel’s “Sacred Timeline.”
TV SeriesTVOvermind

How Loki Connects to Daredevil and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

A lot of the connections that link so many MCU stories together are a bit redundant but it’s easy to believe that they’ve put in there to satisfy the diehards that want the continuity before their heads explode trying to figure out how A connects to 3 and then connects back to 9 to the third power Y. Yes, you read that correctly, because that’s how these links and references appear to many people that just want to watch the movies and shows and make the connections on their own or leave them to be undiscovered. The point is that it doesn’t take a genius to realize that there’s a link to all of the stories since they all fall under the MCU banner. Unlike DC, where standalone movies are the norm these days, apart from the Justice League and Suicide Squad, the MCU is all about integrating its stories so that they actually stand a chance of making sense together instead of forcing people to play catch-up all the time with the storylines. With the Time Variance Authority involved, however, timelines are now a tricky thing.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Marvel’s Loki Episode 3 Raises Some Questions About the TVA

This article contains spoilers for Loki episode 3. Back in the first episode of Marvel’s Loki, viewers get a helpful expositional rundown about the Time Variance Authority from Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), a friendly cartoon clock. In a ‘50s style orientation video, Miss Minutes described how the Time Keepers created...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deseret News

We just learned something huge about the TVA in ‘Loki’

Warning: This article contains spoilers from “Loki” Episode 3 — “Lamentis.”. The third episode of “Loki” had a massive reveal about the Time Variance Authority, and it might change the way we see characters there forever. What happened in ‘Loki’ Episode 3?. The third episode — titled “Lamentis” — focused...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Loki: 5 things we know about TVA

On Wednesday, June 9, the series of Loki on the streaming service Disney+ and it quickly became a success, being the series with the best premiere since the inception of the platform. In this program of the Marvel Cinematic Universe we had the opportunity to see the Temporal Variation Authority, who have a very important role in everything that revolves around the plot. What do we know about the TVA?
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Loki': What It Means That All the TVA Folks Are Variants

(This article contains spoilers for Marvel’s “Loki” through the third episode) If you’re the sort of person, like I am, who likes to look through old Marvel comics to try to figure out what’s going to happen next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you should probably give up on that quest for the remaining three episodes of “Loki.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy