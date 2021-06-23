Class 1A state track and field notes: Chatman and Cluver rep area with state titles
CHARLESTON — Jameson Cluver and Isaiah Chatman each recorded the best time in their respective events at Class 1A sectional boys' track and field meets last week. Cluver, a Watseka senior, rated first among the 400-meter dash runners ahead of Thursday's IHSA state meet at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Stadium. Chatman, a Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior, pulled off the same feat in the 300 hurdles.