A few hours after news of Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour’s positive COVID-19 test broke out, more developments have ensued as a way to prevent further spread of the virus within Scotland’s national team and other teams that were in contact with the 19-year-old Scottish international. One of such measures was the self-isolation of both Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell, who have closely interacted with Gilmour during England’s encounter with Scotland for the Euros last Friday.