Chasing 222 to win, England were in trouble at 92-4 when Dunkley came to the crease for her first ODI innings, in just her second game. That situation got worse when Amy Jones fell for 28 as the home side slipped to 133-5, but Dunkley (73no) found a willing partner in Katherine Brunt (33no) and the pair put on an unbroken 92 together to see England to victory with 15 balls to spare.