Lab tests reportedly find no identifiable tuna DNA in Subway sandwich

Subway has released a statement in regards to the New York Times report alleging that the Tuna Sub does not contain “amplifiable tuna DNA.”. Speaking to FOX Business, the fast food franchise called the claims “baseless” and “threatening” to its business. “A recent New York Times report indicates that DNA testing is an unreliable methodology for identifying processed tuna,” a spokesperson for Subway said. “This report supports and reflects the position that Subway has taken in relation to a meritless lawsuit filed in California and with respect to DNA testing as a means to identify cooked proteins. DNA testing is simply not a reliable way to identify denatured proteins, like Subway’s tuna, which was cooked before it was tested.”