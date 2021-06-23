Cancel
Science

Lab tests reportedly find no identifiable tuna DNA in Subway sandwich

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething is fishy about Subway’s “tuna” sandwich. Commercial lab tests found no identifiable tuna DNA in the sandwich that purports to contain the fish. The New York Times bought Subway tuna sandwiches from three different locations in Los Angeles, and then sent frozen samples to an unidentified commercial food testing lab after two California women filed a class-action lawsuit against the company in January alleging that Subway’s tuna sandwiches aren’t actually made of the fish.

wmleader.com
