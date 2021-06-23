Goshen child injured in Monday afternoon crash

An eight-year old Goshen girl was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident Monday at the intersection of West U.S. 30 and North CR 800W, Warsaw. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Dustin A. Sloan, 37, Goshen, was traveling north on North CR 800W and came to the median. Sloan said he didn’t see a vehicle, driven by Mark A. Ady, 45, Smithville, Ohio, and proceeded across the westbound lanes of U.S. 30.