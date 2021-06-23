Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goshen, IN

Goshen child injured in Monday afternoon crash

By Jackie Gorski, Times-Union
News Now Warsaw
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn eight-year old Goshen girl was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident Monday at the intersection of West U.S. 30 and North CR 800W, Warsaw. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Dustin A. Sloan, 37, Goshen, was traveling north on North CR 800W and came to the median. Sloan said he didn’t see a vehicle, driven by Mark A. Ady, 45, Smithville, Ohio, and proceeded across the westbound lanes of U.S. 30.

www.newsnowwarsaw.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goshen, IN
Accidents
Warsaw, IN
Accidents
City
Etna Green, IN
Warsaw, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Accidents
Goshen, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Goshen, IN
Warsaw, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Warsaw, IN
Kosciusko County, IN
Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Kosciusko County, IN
Kosciusko County, IN
Traffic
City
Smithville, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
Kosciusko County, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa nears Cuba and worries Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa swept along Cuba's southern coast early Monday as forecasters said it could make landfall on the island's central shore by midafternoon before heading toward Florida. Concern about possible high winds from the approaching storm was the reason officials in Surfside, Florida ordered the demolition of the remaining...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...