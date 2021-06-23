‘I was in shock’: Mark Cavendish focused on Tour de France after surprise call-up
Mark Cavendish's relationship with the Tour de France, 30 stage wins and all, has been a "long, long love story and also a hate story," his team manager Patrick Lefevere said on Wednesday. The latest chapter will begin on Saturday, when the Manx sprinter begins his 14th Tour after a last-minute call-up to the Deceuninck-Quickstep team. He is a replacement for last year's top Tour sprinter and points jersey winner Sam Bennett, who has a knee injury, and he said on Wednesday the call had left him in shock.