‘I was in shock’: Mark Cavendish focused on Tour de France after surprise call-up

The first three stages of this year’s Tour de France have been some of the most hectic any of us have ever seen. The wins for Julian Alaphilippe and Mathieu van der Poel were truly sensational on Saturday and Sunday. But, as is often the way with the Tour, we went from the sublime to the horrific on Monday.Geraint Thomas, Primoz Roglic, Arnaud Demare, Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan were among the most high-profile names to be caught up in serious crashes on an unbelievable afternoon from Lorient to Pontivy. Ewan was unable to finish the stage and abandoned...