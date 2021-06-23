Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Reich: America’s greatest danger isn’t China; it’s much closer to home

Star-Tribune
 9 days ago

China’s increasingly aggressive geopolitical and economic stance in the world is unleashing a fierce bipartisan backlash in America. That’s fine if it leads to more public investment in basic research, education and infrastructure — as did the Sputnik shock of the late 1950s. But it poses dangers as well. More...

trib.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Reich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Japanese#Mitsubishi#Columbia Pictures#The Seattle Mariners#Americans#Nazi#Its Threat To America#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
SONY
Country
Germany
News Break
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
Immigrationedgewood.news

Immigration and why America is the destination, not China or Russia

Christopher Columbus bumped into North America in 1492, an accident of history. The path to Asia sailing east was well known to Europeans back then, but Chris was looking for a path to Asia by sailing west. His bumping into the land mass that would become Canada, Mexico, and the United States started the first great wave of European colonization of the New World. I am personally grateful for this wave of colonization, but I am also aware that the native North Americans who happened to be in the way were treated with casual indifference, at best.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Is China Reviving America’s Cold War-Era "Shell Game" ICBM Deployment Strategy?

Satellite images of the Gobi Desert show many new missile silos under construction, hinting at the possibility of a guileful deployment concept. Recent satellite imagery indicates that China may be building a large intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, field, with more than 100 silos in the northwestern portion of the country. The appearance of the site, much bigger than anything like it that China has ever built before, suggests that Beijing might be eying concept for a more survivable ICBM deterrent, in which potentially large numbers of silos are filled with only a few functional missiles, presenting enemies with a much more challenging target, should they wish to destroy it in a first strike. Intriguingly, that would echo an idea that the United States was looking to implement for its own ICBMs toward the end of the Cold War.
ChinaNewsweek

The Rise of China—How Communist Party Transformed Country into a Superpower

The Communist Party of China (CPC) marks its 100-year anniversary on July 1 with a dogmatic leader in Xi Jinping at the helm, who China watchers say has molded himself after Mao Zedong—equally as ruthless and just as insecure. The party's humble working-class beginnings, heavily influenced by Russia's socialist uprising...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China’s Communist Party runs low on creativity

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Chinese Communist Party turns 100 this week. A century after it was founded in Shanghai’s French concession, the institution has never been so popular at home or resented abroad. Its leaders are experts at the nuances of control, and long on ambition. But they are dangerously short on new ideas.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

America’s Defense Electronics Supply Chain Is Dangerously Thin And Falling Behind

Supply chain stories aren’t sexy. Maybe that’s why the dangerously fragile, technologically lagging American defense electronics supply chain isn’t registering on the national security risk meter. But it should. The U.S. is facing shortages and security vulnerabilities with printed circuit boards and integrated circuit substrates crucial to the sexiest weapons systems we have.
Foreign PolicyKITV.com

America can learn from Communist China, says Berkshire's Charlie Munger

Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger praised the Chinese government for silencing Alibaba's Jack Ma in a recent interview, adding that he wishes US financial regulators were more like those in China. "Communists did the right thing," Munger, the 97-year-old longtime friend of Warren Buffett, said about the handling of...
ChinaWashington Post

Don’t panic about China’s new nuclear capabilities

Wednesday morning, new evidence emerged that China is expanding its nuclear arsenal. Specifically, researchers at the Center for Nonproliferation Studies have identified the construction of about 119 new silos, most likely for China’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile, known as the DF-41. Previously, only 16 silos at a different site had been identified.
Foreign Policycitywatchla.com

Our Biggest Enemy Isn't China. It's Right Here at Home

That’s fine if it leads to more public investment in basic research, education, and infrastructure—as did the Sputnik shock of the late 1950s. But it poses dangers as well. More than 60 years ago, the sudden and palpable fear that the Soviet Union was lurching ahead of us shook America...
ChinaPosted by
@LockerRoom

Putting Communist China’s Crimes in Context

Jay Nordlinger of National Review Online ponders communist China’s impact. The Soviet Union lasted 74 years. Communist China is only two years short of that mark. The PRC got going in 1949. But the Chinese Communist Party, founded in 1921, is turning a hundred. The CCP has wreaked more horror on human beings than almost any other organization in history.
Military19fortyfive.com

China’s Greatest Military Fear Come True: How America Threated a Nuclear Attack

In 1955, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army embarked on a bloody amphibious landing to capture a fortified Nationalist island, only about twice the size of a typical golf course. Not only did the battle exhibit China’s growing naval capabilities, it was a pivotal moment in a chain of events that led Eisenhower to threaten a nuclear attack on China—and led Congress to pledge itself to the defense of Taiwan.
POTUSWashington Times

Biden’s OK of global theft of America’s intellectual property is wrong, dangerous

Three U.S. companies — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — created and manufactured the world’s most effective mRNA COVID vaccines in record time. An increasing majority of Americans have now been inoculated, but much of the developing world remains in desperate need of vaccines. Americans naturally want to help. The question is how.
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Military’s Greatest Enemy Isn’t Russia or China

More like past success and mega dominance on the battlefield. Back in Sept. 2015, Air Force General Frank Gorenc argued that the airpower advantage the United States has enjoyed over Russia and China is shrinking. This warning comes as part of a deluge of commentary on the waning international position of the United States. The U.S. military, it would seem, is at risk of no longer being able to go where it wants, and do what it wants to whomever it wants. Diplomatically, the United States has struggled, as of late, to assemble “coalitions of the willing” interested in following Washington into the maw of every waiting crisis.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

Russian Official Warns Conflict Between China, U.S. Would 'Exterminate All Mankind'

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov doesn't see war breaking out between China, Russia and the U.S., but if it did, it would "exterminate all mankind." As the United States' relationship with Russia and China deteriorated, the two countries grew closer. Russia and China have denied that there are any current plans for a military alliance, although both have kept the door open to the possibility of one, raising concerns that a pact between Moscow and Beijing could disrupt the world order.