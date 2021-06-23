‘Loki’: Does Free Will Exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

First thing is first, I love all the Fast and Furious movies, I love them more than I should. It is unironically one of the best action franchises to date because it knows and understands exactly what it is. People go into the theaters expecting a certain flavor of wild, but also have no idea what they’re getting into. Among the Fast Franchise, we acknowledge they’re all a hell of a ride but we still have to rank them. So here is the definitive list for the Fast and Furious movies ranked, from bottom to top. There are NO spoilers for the newest installment of the franchise Fast 9 in this article.