This week, a group of approximately 40 cows escaped California slaughterhouse Manning Beef through an open gate. The herd ran for their lives around a nearby neighborhood in Pico Rivera, damaging cars along the way. Authorities rounded up most of the cows and returned them back to the slaughterhouse. Police shot and killed one cow after he/she charged at a family. However, one cow escaped authorities for two days before being located at a park in the South El Monte area—more than six miles away from Pico Rivera. A man—reportedly an employee of the slaughterhouse—attempted to wrangle the cow with a lasso after she knocked another man down out of fear.