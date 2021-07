LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Lauren London and PUMA have finally released their highly-anticipated collaboration, “Forever Stronger”, and we must say it’s fire! Featuring a new take on the classic PUMA suede shoe plus a t-shirt and hoodie, the capsule collection is inspired by the actress’s personal story, her hometown of Los Angeles, and, like Lauren, is rooted in authenticity. The collaboration marks Lauren’s first individual collection with the sneaker brand after appearing in multiple tributes and campaigns for Nipsey Hussle and The Marathon Clothing.