The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough will host a reception for its newest exhibit “As Fast As Birds Can Fly: The ET & WNC (Tweetsie) Railroad” on Saturday, June 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. The ET & WNC railroad ran from Johnson City through Elizabethton on its way to North Carolina. This narrow gauge railroad only lasted from the 1880s through 1950, but made a lasting impact on the region.