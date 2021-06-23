‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Favorite Grilled Cheese Involves a Mouthwatering 4-Cheese Combination

One of my all-time favorite comfort foods is tomato soup. Of course, it’s great in the winter with a warm grilled cheese. But, it can be just as satisfying in the summer with a bright pop of fresh aromatic basil. Pair it with a crisp salad and maybe a glass of wine, and it’s meal for sharing with friends this season. And, the perfect addition is a box of Mrs. T’s Pierogies in the mini variety. It becomes a heartier version of a tortellini soup. The soft pillowy pasta pockets filled with fluffy whipped potatoes and cheese takes this dish over the top. The flavorful Italian sausage bulks it up for even the biggest appetites. Trust me, you’re going to want to try this! Remember to pick up Mrs. T’s Pierogies in the frozen food section of your favorite grocery store.