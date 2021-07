Cryptocurrency news for Friday includes the market taking a beating today and it all has to do with some of the top cryptos falling. Prices for major cryptocurrencies are down today and it looks like that’s dragging down other cryptos as well. For example, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has fallen close to 6.6% over a 24-hour period as of this writing. Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) is also dipping close to 7.8% over a 24-hour period around noon Friday.