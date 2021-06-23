Brooks Koepka Adds Fuel to the Fire in Heated Rivalry With Bryson DeChambeau: ‘I’ve Definitely Gotten the Better of Him’

Bryson DeChambeau's attempt to repeat as U.S. Open champion fell off a cliff in Sunday's final round, as he shot 44 on the back nine to finish in a tie for 26th. "I didn't get off the rails at all. It's golf," DeChambeau told reporters after the round. "People will say I did this or did that, and it's just golf. I've had plenty of times where I hit it way worse than today and I won. It's just one of those things where I didn't have the right breaks happen at the right time. I could have easily gotten to seven-, eight-under today.