Brooks Koepka Adds Fuel to the Fire in Heated Rivalry With Bryson DeChambeau: ‘I’ve Definitely Gotten the Better of Him’
The Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau rivalry has engulfed the PGA Tour over the last few weeks, as golf fans have been more interested in seeing which bomber performs better in a tournament than praising the actual winner. Some might find the feud to be distracting, but it adds an extra layer to a sport in desperate need of more fans with Tiger Woods sidelined for the foreseeable future.