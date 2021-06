The Blackhawks hold the 11th overall selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, however, they could try and trade up for a higher pick. The question is, should they?. The Blackhawks have significant needs across their roster, and there’s no doubt that they could grab a player at 11th overall that could greatly help the team. However, there is a ton of talent at the draft this year, so trading up for a higher pick could only improve their chances of getting a quality player. In the long run, though, it may not be worth it.