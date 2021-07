Apple is under alot of pressure to allow an alternative app store on iOS called sideloading. The Cupertino tech giant strongly opposes sideloading for it will threaten users’ security and privacy by giving unchecked access to all types of developers to their smartphones. But unsatisfied with Apple’s reason, European Commission’s tech chief Margrethe Vestager warned the Cupertino tech giant not to use “privacy and security concerns to fend off competition on its App Store.”