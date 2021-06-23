Cancel
Jamestown, NY

Warmer And More Humid Through Friday, Rain Returns For The Weekend

By Dakota Hunter
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN – The weather will stay rather quiet through the end of the workweek with increasing warmth and humidity before rain chances increase for the weekend. Not much going on across the region as high pressure to our south is keeping us dry with mostly sunny skies. We’ll see an influx in humidity on Thursday, increasing each day through the next several days. A boundary will become the focal point for our next rain chances over the weekend and into early next week.

