Who Is Rachel Zegler, Disney’s New ‘Snow White’?
Rachel Zegler‘s breakthrough role as Maria in Steven Spielberg‘s upcoming movie musical West Side Story hasn’t even landed in theaters yet, but Disney already seems convinced that she’s ready for an even bigger spotlight. Zegler is reportedly set to star as Snow White in Disney‘s live-action adaptation of the film, which was Disney’s very first animated feature. Marc Webb is currently attached to direct the project, with Marc Platt producing.decider.com