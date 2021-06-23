Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Who Is Rachel Zegler, Disney’s New ‘Snow White’?

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Zegler‘s breakthrough role as Maria in Steven Spielberg‘s upcoming movie musical West Side Story hasn’t even landed in theaters yet, but Disney already seems convinced that she’s ready for an even bigger spotlight. Zegler is reportedly set to star as Snow White in Disney‘s live-action adaptation of the film, which was Disney’s very first animated feature. Marc Webb is currently attached to direct the project, with Marc Platt producing.

decider.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halle Bailey
Person
Marc Webb
Person
Justin Paul
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movie#West Side Story#Polish#Columbian American#Hispanic#Brothers Grimm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movies/Film

‘Cinderella’ Trailer: Amazon Wants to Beat Disney at That Whole “Fairy Tale Princess” Thing

It’s the streaming giants’ world and we’re just living in it. Disney has cornered the market in live action remakes of classic animated films ever since their 2016 release of the underrated and sneakily good Pete’s Dragon, but Amazon decided to join the fray and make their own mark on this rapidly-growing cottage industry after acquiring Sony’s Cinderella earlier this year. Despite plenty of pandemic-induced uncertainty regarding the actual release date of this film, the dust seems to have settled as Amazon has gone ahead and released a 30-second “first look” that certainly looks and feels more like a proper teaser trailer…which is clearly marked as such on the video anyway, despite the title. Why play games with us like this, Amazon?
Moviestheclevelandamerican.com

The most Awaiting short film The Simpsons Clash is Now Streaming on Disney Plus

In today’s world, short films are had more demand in the market and most people are also had a lot of love for short films. Now, Disney has announced a new short film on their platform. And it was most awaiting new animated short film which is coming under the name of “The Simpsons: The Good, The Bart and the Loki”. In this short film, our wonderful Loki star Tom Hiddleston gives the voice for his iconic character for this short film. Moreover, people are easily enjoying this short film on the Disney+ platform. The studio is also released the new poster for this short film which is available on Disney Twitter.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Little Mermaid’ Set Photos Leak “Kiss The Girl” Scene

Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey is currently shooting in Sardinia, Italy. According to new set photos, it looks like the production is currently filming the iconic “Kiss the Girl” sequence — with the new Ariel and Prince Eric — inspired by the 1989 Walt Disney Animation Studios film classic.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

Jennifer Aniston’s Doppelgänger Perfectly Channels Rachel Green in Viral TikTok

A Jennifer Aniston doppelgänger has TikTok fooled, so much so that viral sensation Lisa Tranel had to update her TikTok bio to clarify that she’s not the Friends star. In case you haven’t seen her June 30, 2021 video, Lisa gets Jennifer’s mannerisms and body language down to a tee, and we’re all just waiting for the actress to comment on Lisa’s impression — and maybe even share the video with her 37.5 million Instagram followers.
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

General Hospital’s Bloody Cliffhanger Gave Trina Her Own ‘Carrie’ Moment

At least one fan isn’t happy with what happened to Trina (Sydney Mikayla) on General Hospital’s July 2, 2021 episode. “I have been watching for 45-plus years! General Hospital is disgusting right now!” that disgruntled viewer wrote on Twitter following Friday’s episode of the ABC soap opera. “Why is everything so gloom-and-doom? Hasn’t Trina suffered enough?!”
Dallas, TXPosted by
Fox News

‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy on blossoming romance with ‘Happy Days’ actress Linda Purl: 'I am stunned'

When Patrick Duffy lost his wife of 43 years in 2017, the "Dallas" star didn’t expect to find love again – but that changed when he met Linda Purl. The couple, who hit it off late last year during a group text chat, enjoyed a slow courtship, or what the "Happy Days" actress described as "a very Victorian process" where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.
Theater & Dancethatgrapejuice.net

Jennifer Lopez Announces New Single ‘Cambia El Paso’

Jennifer Lopez has new music coming imminently. For, she has just announced the release of her latest single ‘Cambia El Paso.’. Taking to Instagram, she announced the song, release date, and her collaborator, saying:. “#CambiaElPaso with Rauw Alejandro ✨ This July 5. Get Ready! #linkinbio to pre-save 📸: @lacarba.”. J.Lo...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jennifer Aniston look-alike confuses fans with Rachel impression: ‘Craziest doppelganger I’ve ever seen’

A Jennifer Aniston look-alike has gone viral on social media after fans were stunned by her spot-on impression of the Friends star.TikTok user @she_plusthree – real name Lisa Tranel – gained widespread attention on the video sharing platform after viewers noticed her striking resemblance to Aniston.In her most recent video, which has been watched by more than 2.7 million users, Tranel filmed herself impersonating Aniston’s character in Friends, Rachel Green.In the clip, Tranel lip-syncs a scene from the season three episode titled “The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister”, which aired in 1997. “I want to quit, but...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker Says Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian ‘Looks Like’ Minnie Mouse in Cute Shout-Out

Disney love! Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Travis Barker, said she “looks like” Minnie Mouse in a cute shout-out post on Friday, July 2. “Looks like you @kourtneykardash,” the 45-year-old wrote underneath an Instagram Story photo of a sign featuring a white portrait of Mickey Mouse’s beloved wife. The 42-year-old shared the adorable post to her own Instagram Stories and added a red heart emoji.
TV ShowsPosted by
Best Life

She Starred on "Baywatch" 30 Years Ago. See Erika Eleniak Now.

With sun, sand, and a whole lot of slow motion running, there are few shows more quintessentially California than '90s drama Baywatch. While sharing a marquee with megastars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, several of Baywatch's lesser-known actors were catapulted to fame while racing toward the surf—signature red buoy in hand, of course. Among them was Erika Eleniak, the blonde bombshell who played rookie lifeguard Shauni McClain. A stunning former model and Playboy Playmate, she was quickly embraced by the show's audience as a '90s icon and fan favorite. Thirty years later, she's 51 years old and still looking fabulous. Read on to see the beach babe now!