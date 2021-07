Chipotle Mexican Grill, is an American chain of fast casual restaurants in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and France, specializing in Mexican cuisine. CMG has gained 65% - moving from about $837 to $1383 since the end of 2019. Chipotle recently hiked its prices to cover the cost of raising the wages of their workers. The company had said in May that it would raise hourly wages of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 an hour by the end of June. The hike was also a consequence of rising ingredient costs in the recent months. We believe the rise in menu prices or the wage hikes will not reduce its value. Our dashboard, ’Buy or Sell Chipotle Stock?’ provides the key numbers behind our thinking, and we explain more below.