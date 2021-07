As the pandemic starts to wind down in the U.S., offices that have been closed for the past year and a half are looking to bring workers back into the office. However, according to recent surveys, 25-40 percent of workers are thinking of quitting their jobs by the end of the year. Economists now are calling on companies to buckle up for another difficult season of what they call: "The Great Resignation". For more on this phenomenon, Sam Caucci, CEO & founder, 1huddle joined Cheddar's Opening Bell.