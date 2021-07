HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: Baseball was dropped for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. It has been dropped again for the 2024 Paris Games and is expected to return for 2028 in Los Angeles. WHAT’S NEW: The eight-nation tournament in Beijing in 2012 was cut to six for Tokyo. A complicated format has two groups of three: Group A — Dominican Republic, Japan, Mexico. Group B — United States, Israel, South Korea. The first round determines only seedings for the double-elimination, 10-game knockout stage. The Japan-Dominican Republic opener on July 28 will be played in Fukushima, the rest of the tournament in Yokohama.