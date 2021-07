Welcome to the Great Resignation. Amid a flurry of job openings across the U.S., workers are quitting their jobs en masse. A record 4 million people quit their jobs in April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And many others are considering joining them. In a recent poll of 649 employed workers , Monster found that 95% were considering quitting their jobs and 92% were willing to switch industries for a new role.