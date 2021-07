GOG.com’s Summer Sale is about to wrap up. GOG began the sale more than two weeks ago on June 9, and it is scheduled to end on June 28 at 1 p.m. Coordinated Universal Time. With less than three days until the end of the Summer Sale, GOG has one last gift to offer to customers in the form of the Shadowrun Trilogy, which will be free until the end of the sale. The Shadowrun Trilogy includes Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong.