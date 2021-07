Delta variant infections in the UK have jumped by 78 per cent in just one week, the latest Public Health England (PHE) data reveals. The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases involving this more transmissible variant rose by 33,630 to 75,953 over seven days, with general coronavirus infections now at their highest levels in the UK since mid-February. This comes after PHE data indicated that those who contract the Delta variant are at increased risk of hospitalisation. So far, 806 people have been admitted to hospital with the variant, a rise of 423 since last week. Of these patients, 527...