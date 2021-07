It won’t be a walk in the park but these four Jacksonville Jaguars could be named All-Pro for the first time in their career in 2021. The Pro Bowl has become a popularity contest, and players often get selected because of name recognition rather than on-field performance. For that reason, an All-Pro designation is one of the most prestigious individual awards NFL players can get, as only a few select earn it every year. There are a few instances where voters have made a few head-scratching decisions but more often than not, they get it right. The last time a Jaguars player was named First-Team All-Pro was in 2017. That year, defensive end Calais Campbell and cornerback Jalen Ramsey got the nod.