After over a year of pandemic upheaval in which life has been dramatically altered, many of us look toward this summer with some hopes of renewal. “This is the cooling part of the fever (Ada Limón).” Maybe we spent the year piecing our lives in Zoom squares, retreating into domestic or interior spaces where binge-watching, reading, and ever-tending our homes was a mainstay. “The months rolled down like towels out of a machine. I sang and drew and fattened the cat (Naomi Shihab Nye).” Or perhaps we continued to enter that altered world with masks and Plexiglas and protective gear and show up for all the parts of society that could not be parsed out through a computer screen. “My mother went to work each day / in a starched white dress, shoes / clamped to her feet like pale / mushrooms, two blue hearts pressed / into the sponge rubber soles (Dorianne Laux).”