The four teams chasing unbeaten Brazil will be in action Sunday when the 2021 Copa America continues with two Group B matches. It has been a low-scoring tournament so far, and these four teams have combined for one goal and one victory. Brazil has seven of the 15 goals scored by the 10 teams across all 14 games at the Copa America 2021 and sits atop Group B. Ecuador lost 1-0 to Colombia and Peru was blasted 4-0 by Brazil in their only games so far. Colombia, one of the favorites to advance, also has a scoreless draw against Venezuela, while the Venezuelans suffered a 3-0 setback to Brazil in their opener.