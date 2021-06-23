Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Biden mourns former Senate colleague, Virginia's John Warner

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etd4V_0adDQ60w00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday mourned his former Senate colleague, Virginia's John Warner, as a "man of conscience, character and honor" who was deeply committed to God and country.

At a time in America's political history when some lawmakers are seen as reaching decisions based on partisan or personal interests, Biden said Warner was the opposite.

“John’s decisions were always guided by his values, by his convictions and never by personal political consequences” the president said in remarks before a masked audience at Washington National Cathedral that included Warner's immediate family and members of Congress.

“It was always guided by his obligation to all those he represented, even those who did not vote for him,” said Biden, who met privately beforehand with Warner's family.

Warner died of heart failure at his Alexandria, Virginia, home on May 26. He was 94.

Warner was a centrist Republican who served three decades in the Senate, including with Biden. Warner joined the Navy when he was 17, served with the Marines in the Korean War and rose to become Navy secretary. He was elected to and served five terms in the Senate where he became, in Biden's telling, “a towering and respected voice on foreign policy, national security and defense.”

Warner also was one of Elizabeth Taylor's seven husbands, a union that gave him a potent dash of star power.

In an appeal for bipartisanship, Biden lauded Warner's “willingness to see each other as opponents, not as enemies” and view everyone as fellow Americans ”even when we disagree."

“In the battle for the soul of America today, John Warner is a reminder of what we can do when we come together as one nation,” Biden said.

Warner crossed party lines last year to endorse Democrat Biden for president. Biden said the backing carried “extra meaning for me.”

“When John endorsed me, it gave me confidence,” Biden said. “John gave me confidence.”

—-

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Alexandria, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Warner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America Today#Ap#Republican#Navy#Marines#Americans#Democrat#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...