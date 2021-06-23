Cancel
Sources: Wholey building developer working to buy Sears Outlet slated to become Amazon last mile facility in Lawrenceville

By Tim Schooley
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York firm in the process of demolishing the New Federal Cold Storage building in the Strip to make way for new $200 million office tower also working to buy new 330,000-square-foot Amazon facility in Lawrenceville, sources say.

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

