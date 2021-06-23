Sources: Wholey building developer working to buy Sears Outlet slated to become Amazon last mile facility in Lawrenceville

Most of us sit around and occasionally wonder what we might do differently with our lives. I have decided that if I were to start over that I would become a catalog mogul. There has to be a bundle made just based on the number of catalogs that hit our mail box just about every day. If a person were to handle thing correctly, it is well within possibility that a proper facility with speedy printing presses could become the Amazon of catalogs. Heck, it might even be possible to print some for Amazon itself. OK, I don’t know if Amazon has any catalogs, but if they do, I would be ready! I would even have the factory in the good old USA so I would be patriotic as well. This sounds like a winning combination to me. I might become enough of a mogul to buy the Pittsburgh Pirates – Lord knows they need somebody to take over! It’s too bad that I am not really starting over.