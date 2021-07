Efforts to expand the supply chain infrastructure supporting the busy Port of Savannah got a boost this week from the federal government. The Georgia Ports Authority, which manages operations at the Port of Savannah, received a nearly $47 million federal grant to build an inland container port near Gainesville, Georgia. The inland port, which will be located along the I-85/I-985 corridor, will be linked to the Port of Savannah by a direct 324-mile intermodal freight rail service as a part of a wider effort to divert truck traffic to and from the port.