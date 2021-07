More than 74.5 million people in the UK have received their coronavirus vaccines as the NHS opened up its programme to all adults in England.Of the 74,577,678 vaccinations given as a 4pm on 21 June, 43,127,763 were first doses and 31,449,915 were second doses.It means four in five adults have now received their first vaccination, according to NHS England figures - with three in five having both.More than one million jabs were booked in just two days after the NHS opened up its vaccination programme to all remaining adults in England.A total of 1,008,472 appointments were arranged over Friday...