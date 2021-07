ASCO Calls for Inclusion of Individuals With Cancer on COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Vaccine Trials Unit are once again playing a key role in the development and trials of a Covid-19 vaccine. Pittsburgh Vaccine Trials Unit is one of 100 sites in the U.S. and Canada for the 7,050-child study of Moderna's "KidCOVE vaccine trial to test its vaccine candidate in children between the ages of 6 months and 12 years. And it's the next stage for the Pittsburgh Vaccine Trials Unit, which is run by Dr. Judy Martin, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.