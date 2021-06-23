Lily James & Emily Beecham Are in ‘The Pursuit of Love’ in Romantic Dramedy’s Trailer (VIDEO)

Jack Irish is back on the case in an exclusive first look at Season 3 arriving Monday, July 12 on Acorn TV. In the trailer, above, Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown) reprises his role as the ex-lawyer turned private investigator Jack Irish for the Australian noir series. The action kicks off when Barry Tregear (Shane Jacobson) asks Jack for a favor. “Jack, I need a favor,” he says. “A cop just got gunned down at a drive-thru burger joint and it’s opened up a can of very old worms.”